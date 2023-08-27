SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After more than three decades as a staple retailer in downtown San Francisco, Nordstrom is closing its doors for good. Sunday is the last day customers can shop at the location inside Westfield Mall.

That Nordstrom location has been open since 1988 and will be closed for good by 5 p.m. Sunday. The store has multiple floors and spans over 30,000 square feet.

KRON4 was inside the store on its final day (view photos below).

Despite being the staple location of a major city, Nordstrom’s decision to leave San Francisco is due to the city’s “unsafe conditions for customers, retailers and employees,” according to SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Nordstrom joins other major retailers in downtown SF — including Old Navy and Saks Off Fifth Avenue — that have closed this summer. Nordstrom Rack across the street shut down operations in June.

Westfield, the mall Nordstrom is located in, announced in June it would be closing. Westfield has been operating on Market Street for more than 20 years.

In contrast to what seems like a mass exodus in downtown SF, one major retailer is moving into the area. IKEA opened a new location at 945 Market St. on Wednesday.