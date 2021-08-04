Nordstrom to invest in extra security after multiple thefts in Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area and statewide, financial losses totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from “grab and run” thefts has led Nordstrom to invest in extra security.

In Walnut Creek, KRON4’s Philippe Djegal reports the retailer has entered into a contractual agreement with the police department.

The brazen, coordinated and often violent “grab and run” retail thefts reported in Berkeley, Palo Alto and other Bay Area cities are happening in Walnut Creek as well.

Now, Nordstrom wants to put an end to the costly problem.

“The issue is that it is causing fear for both the staff of Nordstrom and then Nordstrom’s concerned about their customers as well,” Lt. Anthony Mangini said.

On Tuesday, the Walnut Creek City Council approved a one-year contract with Nordstrom that will free up about $231,000 from the general fund to pay for an assigned officer’s overtime to the store.

Nordstrom has agreed to reimburse that money in-full on a quarterly basis.

Lt. Mangini says the work is voluntary, adding that the shift will not be filled on days no one volunteers for it.

“They’re asking for a visible officer presence in front of the store during their operating hours,” he said.

Lt. Mangini says that for several years now the city has had similar contracts with John Muir Medical Center and the Apple store downtown.

“In regard to Apple, it, it almost completely quenched the ‘grab and run’ issues that they were having in that store. They’re nearly gone,” Lt. Mangini said. “They almost don’t happen anymore.”

The police department says vehicles tied to major retail thefts outside of the city have been captured on surveillance cameras outside Nordstrom.

The store will continue to employ private security in addition to the new agreement with police.

Officers will begin the new shift next week.