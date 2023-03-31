(KRON) — A North Bay beach will remain closed due to a population of young elephant seals inhabiting its shores. Drakes Beach, which is near Point Reyes in the town of Inverness, has no estimated time to reopen.

“The good news is that we have a healthy population of young elephant seals at Drakes Beach. The not-so-good news is we are extending our beach access closure until further notice,” the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Image from NPS Reyes Point.

At least 40-50 pups and young seals are on the beach, the NPS told KRON4. The majority of the seals are between 4 and 6 years old.

Visitors are still permitted to park in the beach’s parking lot to view the elephant seals when weather permits. People are advised to stay at least 25 feet away from the seals.

The NPS said the beach will reopen when it is practical to do so. That will likely not happen for the next few weeks.