North Bay COVID-19 clinic vaccinates thousands of teachers, staff

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A North Bay clinic has vaccinated thousands of educators for COVID-19.

The Marin Center vaccine clinic has helped up to 2,000 teachers, education, after school and youth program staff get vaccinated, county officials said on Saturday.

Things are hopping at our Marin Center vaccine clinic, vaccinating up to 2,000 teachers, education, after school and youth program staff! Thanks to @MyMarinHealth Marin Medical Reserve Corps @kpthrive and MCOE for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/NBqNlqGDuO — Marin County (@maringov) March 6, 2021

California has administered more than 10 million vaccines, state officials announced Friday.

This milestone was achieved less than three months after the first shot was administered in the state.

At last check, Bay Area counties have vaccinated more than 2 million residents.