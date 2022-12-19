SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A DUI checkpoint in San Rafael led to one arrest and 24 citations late Friday, according to a press release from police.

The arrest was for driving under the influence. One citation was for driving on a suspended license, and 23 citations were for driving unlicensed.

Five hundred and one cars in total were screened from 6-11:30 p.m. Friday at Lincoln and Grand avenues. Thirty-three vehicles total were stopped.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” the press release stated. “Additional DUI checkpoints will be held in the coming year.”