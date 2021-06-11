North Bay family gets creative to secure a new home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Desperate times call for desperate measures when it comes to the Bay Area housing market.

In the North Bay, a Cotati family struggling to secure a new home is now reaching out to homeowners directly.

Posting a sign in a neighborhood soliciting homeowners to sell their homes.

A sign of the times, a Cotati family four months into their housing search, pulling out all the stops to crack the crowded and competitive market.

“We know our perfect house is out there. It’s just going to take a little bit more time than we initially thought,” Jenna Castro said.

Jenna Castro says a close friend posted this sign in a Santa Rosa neighborhood on the Castro’s behalf.

Hoping someone who is considering putting their home on the market will do so and reach out to the Castro’s if their home is available for sale.

“It’s very family-friendly, and we’ve actually put in two offers in that neighborhood, and have been outbid both times,” Castro said.

The sign is located at North Village Drive and Fulton Road and includes a phone number for prospective sellers to call.

Castro is a sixth grader teacher in Santa Rosa. Her husband is a mobile electronics technician.

They say it’s been tough to keep up with other buyers.

“We’ve {made} seven offers, and have been outbid on homes 60, 70-thousand dollars over asking price, and some of these offers are all cash — which we simply can’t compete with,” Castro said.

But they are creative.

“Santa Rosa’s definitely where we want to go and where we want to be. We just haven’t found our perfect home yet,” Castro said.

Maybe they are one call away.