MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire on Monday afternoon limited northbound Highway 101 to one lane between Rodeo and Marin City. The fire has been dubbed the Lincoln Fire.

In addition, residents of the Anchorage Apartments in Sausalito were advised to shelter in place due to the fire. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. People are still being asked to avoid the area.

There was another brush fire burning in the East Bay Monday, called the Deer Fire. The Deer Fire is 30 acres in size and threatened structures on both sides of Deer Valley Road.