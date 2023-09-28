SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Gas prices in the North Bay went up 26 cents overnight Wednesday, according to AAA. It’s the highest jump seen so far in the Bay Area.

In San Rafael, gas prices are now sitting at a Bay Area high of $6.07 on average after jumping 26 cents between Wednesday and Thursday. One San Rafael gas station Thursday morning showed unleaded was selling for $6.39. San Francisco and Santa Rosa trail San Rafael in high prices. The lowest average price in the Bay Area is in San Jose, coming in at $5.88

Since Monday, the state average has risen 21 cents and is now $6.03. The increase comes just days before California is expected to switch to a winter blend of crude oil, which normally drops prices. Overall, California sits more than two bucks higher than the national average of $3.85

Experts say the increase comes from a surge in oil costs, with barrels now around $90. Refineries in California are also facing issues and maintenance, which means major markups at the pumps.

Looking for the cheapest gas prices? Apps like Gas Buddy can help. Drivers can also pay in cash, which can lower the price per gallon by 10 to 15 cents at many stations.