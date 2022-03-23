NORTH BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Jewish communities came together in the North Bay to denounce antisemitism.

Many in the Jewish community say that over the last two years, they have seen an uptick in antisemitism. They also say it will the support of Jews and people who are not Jewish working together to stop it

On Wednesday, elected officials from the North Bay and members of the Jewish community came together in San Rafael to denounce the recent increase in antisemitism across the country and here in California.

In particular, they condemned these anti-Semitic flyers which have appeared around the Bay Area recently.

State Assemblyman Mark LeVine also called for the support of people who are not Jewish, to stop antisemitism.

“There has been a lot of concern about the fliers that have been distributed in cities like Napa, Berkeley and Tiburon,” LeVine said. “While there is no credible threat, we know that it makes our community feel unsafe and unwelcome in our communities.”

This event was put together by the Bay Area’s Jewish Community Relations Council, which also launching a ‘Here I am Campaign’ to confront antisemitism.

“You don’t need to be Jewish to be affirmatively pro Jewish and to be supportive of the Jewish community,” LeVine said. “Just like any community that we have, all of them deserve representation and to be able to live in their community free of terror and intimidation to be who they are and whatever their identity is.”

Anyone who wants more information can visit their website hereiamstories.org.