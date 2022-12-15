NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department.

The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County jail on two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The two men, a 29-year-old resident of Woodacre and a 68-year-old resident of Novato, were found dead in a residence on Cambridge Street in Novato on Aug. 16 around 1:45 p.m. The county coroner determined it’d been a drug overdose that killed them, and police discovered that Novick had “been at the residence the night before,” according to a Nixle alert.

“Novick said he performed CPR that night, but eventually left both men inside the residence,” the alert stated. “When he returned the following day, he discovered they were both deceased. Between statements and evidence found at the scene, it appeared Novick had a larger role in this case.”

That “larger role” was that the narcotics had been given to party attendees “at a separate gathering the day prior” by Novick.

“During that party, two attendees also overdosed as a result, but fortunately survived,” the alert stated. “On Monday, December 12, 2022, Lucas Novick was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and two counts of Furnishing Narcotics.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise and lethal amounts of the opiate are sometimes found in other drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine. Fentanyl is between 30-50 times stronger than heroin. A 3-milligram dose is enough to kill an average adult male, according to the United States Department of Justice.