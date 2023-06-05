(KRON) — An 82-year-old man was found dead on a North Bay road on Friday, and authorities are investigating the possibility that he was killed by a horse, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. The man who was killed was identified as Richard Helzberg of the San Geronimo Valley.

A call came into the sheriff’s office at 6:51 p.m. on Friday regarding a man who fell down and suffered a head wound in the area of Wild Iris Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

Police originally described the incident as a “suspicious death.” Marin Health Medical Center staff originally reported Helzberg’s injury as a “ballistic wound to the head.” However, the MCSO said a review of evidence at the scene determined that the cause of injury was not accurate.

An autopsy was performed Monday, which confirmed that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma. There was no evidence of a firearm causing the injury, but a horse was at the scene of his death.

“At the conclusion of the autopsy, it was determined, based on all available evidence, the injuries sustained were caused by a blunt force strike. Sheriff’s Investigations Division now investigating the possibility the subject was kicked by horse,” MCSO said.

A coroner’s report is still pending. There is not believed to be a risk to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call (415) 479-2311.