SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The North Bay NEXT conference will be held Tuesday, May 17 at Dominican University of California in San Rafael. It will go from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The conference, which is being put on by Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, intends to elevate the North Bay startup community. It will highlight 11 innovative North Bay startups.

Tickets are on sale for $169. For more information, click HERE.