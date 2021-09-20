Map: North Bay residents face power shutoff during Red Flag Warning

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric has turned off power for over 1,000 customers in Napa County and nine other counties.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff is in effect due to high fire danger.

Take a look at PG&E’s outage map for the exact areas impacted:

It started at 5 a.m. Monday. As the morning goes on, more customers will be without power.

Over 800 customers in Solano County are also affected by this safety shutoff which is due to heavy winds in the area. This combined with the extreme drought conditions and dry vegetation causes concern for a wildfire to spark.

PG&E sent out notifications on Sunday to customers expected to lose power Mondaymorning.

The utility believes the winds should calm down as early as this afternoon, optimistic that customers won’t be without power for more than a day.

They will notify customers when the weather system passes and when they can expect to get the power turned back on. Once they have an all clear, it will take time for crews to inspect the lines and check for damage from the wind event.

Impacted customers should make sure to have an external phone battery to keep it charged, and keep the fridge and freezer doors closed.

Leave a single lamp on so it can alert you when the power returns.

The Red Flag Warning is set to expire by 8 p.m. on Monday.