(KRON) — Smoke from a 200-acre controlled burn scheduled from Oct. 3-5 in the North Bay is expected to be in full view of populated areas, according to the County of Marin.

Residents and travelers in and around Novato or northern San Rafael areas of Lucas Valley, Marinwood, Terra Linda and Santa Venetia can expect to see the smoke released in full view. Commuters along Highway 101 will also be able to see the smoke, officials said. Due to the quantity of dry vegetation, Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber said that the smoke is expected to be “darker and heavier than usual.”

Fire officials are asking the community to refrain from calling 911 if smoke is seen in the controlled burn area around Big Rock Ridge. Traffic may be impacted due to fire engines and fire trucks on area roads before and after the controlled burn. Heavy equipment and a helicopter will also be used during the burn.

The controlled burn is part of a fire fuel reduction effort with work taking place on private property, officials said. According to the County of Marin, the prescribed fires are approved by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and local agencies, including the Marin County Fire Department, Novato Fire Protection District and Cal Fire, are participating with resources.