SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post.

Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm.

Shortly after midday Monday, police received calls about a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue.

According to police, two cars involved in a road rage incident pulled into a parking lot, where the driver of a blue Honda Pilot got out of the car and pointed a gun at the driver of a white pickup, only identified as an adult male in his 20s who resides in Sonoma County. He shot into the air twice, said something to the victim, and left.

Santa Rosa police then received a call about a .9mm handgun found on West Third Street between Dutton Avenue and the railroad tracks. The gun was recovered and “detectives believe this was the suspect’s handgun because it matched the type of gun used during the shooting and was found in the area the suspect fled,” the Facebook post states.

Detectives identified Jimenez-Romero as the suspect and detectives convinced him to turn himself in to police in Willits. Detectives then picked him up from there and took him to Sonoma County.