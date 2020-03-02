HEALDSBURG (KRON) – The Healdsburg School is closed Monday, March 2 due to coronavirus concerns after someone associated with the school came into contact with someone who is a confirmed coronavirus patient, according to school officials.
Officials did not identify if the person was an employee or parent.
Right now the school is working to contact the proper authorities to take the next steps necessary.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Exclusive Nexstar/Emerson poll shows Texas Democrats very optimistic for defeating Trump in 2020
- North Bay school closed out of precaution over coronavirus concerns
- California driver plows through home, pins sleeping man to wall
- Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested in Nashville on domestic assault charge
- Super Tuesday: Find a polling place, ballot drop-off location near you