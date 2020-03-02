Live Now
North Bay school closed out of precaution over coronavirus concerns

HEALDSBURG (KRON) – The Healdsburg School is closed Monday, March 2 due to coronavirus concerns after someone associated with the school came into contact with someone who is a confirmed coronavirus patient, according to school officials.

Officials did not identify if the person was an employee or parent.

Right now the school is working to contact the proper authorities to take the next steps necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

