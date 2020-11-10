North Bay shivering with Freeze Warning

NORTH BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of the North Bay are under a Freeze Warning on Tuesday morning.
The Freeze Warning impacts the North Bay Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio.
The alert is valid from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. PST on Tuesday.
According to the National weather Service, the temperatures overnight are dangerous for people without shelter, as well as pets and livestock that are kept outside.
There can be potential damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing, and the cold can kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered.
This week, San Francisco dropped down to a record low temperature for the season that we’ve only previously seen in 2012 and 1998: 45 degrees.
Half Moon Bay, Gilroy and King City were also all hitting previous low temperature records.
Latest Stories:
- Newsfeed Now: GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition
- Ulta Beauty to open shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
- Some San Rafael City School students return to class
- Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader
- ‘Steep rise’ in COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Clara County