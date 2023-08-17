(KRON) — A North Bay supermarket is closed due to a health and safety violation.

As of Thursday, Lucky supermarket in Novato had a “Closed” sign from the County of Marin Environmental Health Services. A KRON4 photographer visited the market on Thursday at its 1761 Grant Ave location.

“This facility was found to have violations of the California Health and Safety Code which constitute an immediate danger to public health or safety,” the sign said. “As a result, the permit to operate has been temporarily suspended and this facility has been ordered to remain closed until a written reinstatement of the permit has been issued.”

The sign said the violation was in the “insect/rodent control” category. It was put up on Thursday.

KRON4 reached out to both the Marin Environmental Health Services and Lucky and is awaiting a response from both.