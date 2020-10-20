Fire risk for North Bay, Red Flag Warning

NORTH BAY (KRON) — A Red Flag Warning went into effect late Monday night for the North Bay and will be in effect until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The fire danger comes from high winds and extremely dry conditions. Wind gusts are expected to get up to 40 mpg in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties.

Stronger winds are expected late at night in the mountain peaks and higher elevation areas. That combined with low humidity and some warmer temperatures could cause a fire to break out.

The Bay Area is hoping the worst of fire season is already past, with the late August lightning fires and the recent Glass Fire. But the weather conditions are continuing to cause great fire danger.

The Red Flag Warning is supposed to end Wednesday, however, there is also a Fire Weather Watch that has been issued for the North Bay mountains Wednesday through Friday.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office also took an extra precaution by closing Fairfax Bolinas Road between Meadow Club and Highway 1 through Wednesday morning to avoid anyone accidentally sparking a fire in that area.

Residents impacted by the fire risk should be prepared with a go bag just in case of evacuations.