Erin Brockovich slams PG&E Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Environmental advocate Erin Brockovich is back in the Bay Area on Monday trying again to do battle with PG&E.

This time, over pending legislation she says will let the utility off the hook for its role in the North Bay firestorm.

Brockovich left PG&E headquarters unable to deliver a letter to the CEO.

It's a letter to the CEO of PG&E asking her why she wants to move forward on Senate Bill 1088 and Assembly Bill 33.

Attorneys for North Bay firestorm survivors say that pending legislation would allow PG&E to pass on the cost of the 2017 wildfires and future wildfires to ratepayers.

"I do not think that we should be or this state should be on the hook for PG&E's lack of responsibility that they have demonstrated time and time and time again," said Brockovich.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Brockovich and attorneys for firestorm survivors said these bill, both authorized by Bay Area legislators are being brokered without input for those who lost their homes during the firestorm.

"All of this is happening behind their backs so it's time people started to stand up to PG&E and say it's not acceptable and Californians will not pay for their misdeeds," said Noreen Evans, attorney for the firestorm survivors.

For its part, PG&E says AB-33 would provide relief to victims of the 2017 wildfires, without passing along a significant financial burden to electric customers.

The measure does not absolve PG&E from responsibility. Instead, it takes a balanced, common sense approach.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES