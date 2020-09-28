North Bay wildfires: Air quality diminishing

NORTH BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Wildfires that erupted in Napa and Sonoma counties over the weekend are impacting air quality in the Bay Area.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said the worst air quality is in the North Bay where the Glass, Shady and Boysen fires are burning. Strong northeast winds are blowing smoke from the fires down over San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area.

Air quality diminishes as smoke from the #GlassFire and surrounding North Bay fires settles into the bay. A noticeably hazy look as the sun rises in San Francisco. Worst air quality in the North Bay. pic.twitter.com/Ajc8CHGEXS — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) September 28, 2020

Click here for a list of evacuation orders in Napa County and Sonoma County.

Winds are at their strongest on Monday morning, but are expected to lessen through the day, Shrable said.

Sept. 28, 2020

A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger continues through 9 p.m. Monday for the North Bay.

