COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA.

Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. She did not make it to her destination and police said her family is “very concerned” about her whereabouts.

Image of Camille Rose Markovich from the Cotati Police Department.

Markovich is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was driving a black 2017 Subaru Outback with an Oregon license plate, 210MME. Her car has a cracked windshield.

Markovich’s last cell phone ping was registered at Hoopa Valley Reservation, which is near the Oregon border. Police said she may be in the area of Highway 101, Highway 299 or Highway 96.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cotati police at (707) 792-4611.