North Bay’s Fire Weather Watch upgraded to Red Flag Warning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay was upgraded to a Red Flag Warning Monday.
The Red Flag Warning goes into effect 11 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay Mountains, with emphasis on the mountains in Napa County and northeastern Sonoma County.;
Wind gusts are expected N/NE between 30-40 mph, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.
Remember that dry conditions make it easier for fires to start and there is a potential for rapid spread of fire. Be cautious!
Track the latest in KRON4's Weather Center.
