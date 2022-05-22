DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The North County Fire Authority tweeted about the rescue on Sunday afternoon on Thornton Beach. Thornton State beach is located in Daly City off Skyline Blvd.

The first tweet — posted at 3:51p.m. — by NCFA asked community members near Thornton State Beach to stay away while officers completed the operation. Approximately 25 minutes later, NCFA sent out a second tweet stating that the rescue had been completed.

NCFA states that the person rescued is being transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. NCFA also thanked community members for calling 911 from the trail when they found the injured person.