North East Medical Services offers COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Daly City and San Jose

DALY CITY, Calif., (KRON) — North East Medical Services has opened drive-thru testing sites at their Daily City and San Jose clinics in an effort to expand COVID-19 testing. Drive-through testing is available at the clinics parking lots allowing patients to limit contact by staying in their cars.

Currently, the test is limited to NEMS patients only who have symptoms and made an appointment.

Drive-thru testing will allow more people to get tested since it does not require an examination room that needs to be decontaminated after testing every patient. Most notably, the new format will allow NEMS to conserve personal protective equipment as shortages of medical supplies throughout the country.

NEMS in Daly City is offering COVID-19 testing every weekday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“To combat this crisis, we will need to expand testing capacity such as this rapidly,” San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said. “This effort by NEMS will save lives.”

NEMS Daly City clinic is located at 211 Eastmoor Avenue.