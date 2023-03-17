(KRON) — The northbound Interstate 680 in Sunol and Pleasanton will be closed this weekend for repaving work, according to Caltrans. The section of roadway between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue will close Friday March 17 at 10 p.m. and will reopen Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

The work is part of a roadway construction project on northbound 680 that stretches from Sunol to San Ramon, Caltrans said. Southbound I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.

Detours for closures between the Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue interchanges are as follows:

680 North Trafﬁc

Exit I-680 at Calaveras

Westbound Paloma Way

Northbound Pleasanton Sunol Road

Northbound Sunol Boulevard

Westbound Bernal Avenue

Onramp to northbound I-680

580 East Trafﬁc

Take eastbound SR-84 to I-580.

“Caltrans is aware that the closures will impact the motoring public and every step is being taken to minimize inconvenience,” said Caltrans. “Caltrans thanks the motoring public in advance for your patience as we work to improve I-680.”