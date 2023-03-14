PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Northbound 680 near Castlewood Drive in Pleasanton was shut down due to a traffic collision Tuesday morning. A semi-truck jackknifed in the road around 4:10 a.m. creating delays, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

As of 6 a.m., only the left lane remained blocked, according to CHP. All other lanes were reopened. Expect delays or take 84 as an alternate route.

Wet weather may impact Tuesday morning’s commute. Make sure to slow down and plan for extra travel time.

This story is developing and will be updated.