Shelter in place issued for residents near 234 Northgate One for hazardous materials

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A shelter in place was issued for residents near 234 Northgate One in San Rafael on Tuesday morning.
First responders are handling a ‘hazardous materials incident,’ according to an alert by San Rafael police. “Residents should avoid the area and those in immediate proximity should shelter in place,” the alert said.
The incident first started around 9 a.m. It does not impact the vaccination clinic at Northgate Mall, according to Marin County.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.