Shelter in place issued for residents near 234 Northgate One for hazardous materials

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A shelter in place was issued for residents near 234 Northgate One in San Rafael on Tuesday morning.

First responders are handling a ‘hazardous materials incident,’ according to an alert by San Rafael police. “Residents should avoid the area and those in immediate proximity should shelter in place,” the alert said.

The incident first started around 9 a.m. It does not impact the vaccination clinic at Northgate Mall, according to Marin County.

We have confirmed this incident is isolated at Northgate One and does NOT include Northgate Mall. Our COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the mall will still open at 1pm today as planned. Details: https://t.co/Hfbfrn4Pme https://t.co/YTkOHhSpvB — Marin County (@maringov) November 30, 2021

This story will be updated as information becomes available.