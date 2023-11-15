(KRON) — Northstar and Heavenly will be delaying their targeted opening days for ski season due to sustained warm temperatures in the Tahoe region, KRON4 has confirmed. A spokesperson for Northstar California Resort said they are monitoring the weather minute-by-minute and that their snow-making teams are ready to make snow at every possible opportunity.

The resorts are intent on opening the “2023/24 ski and ride season the moment we’re able to,” the spokesperson said. Until then, the resorts will provide updates on the outlook and share a new planned opening date as soon as possible.

The originally planned opening date for was this Friday, Nov. 17. Northstar Resorts says it will still have activities and experiences for guests to enjoy this Friday, including the Gondola at Heavenly and various restaurants, bars and pubs at both resorts.

Kirkwood is still scheduled to open on Friday, Dec. 1 as initially planned, conditions permitting.