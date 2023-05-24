SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man described by prosecutors as a “notorious fence” was arrested for reselling a stockpile of stolen valuables.

Quoc Le, 32, was arrested by police officers on May 18 at his home on Alemany Boulevard. Prosecutors charged Le with possession of stolen goods for the third time in four years.

Le was already facing the same charges for crimes that occurred in 2019 and 2022. Le was released from custody in those cases and was subject to court-ordered GPS monitoring. While out on bail, Le continued selling stolen valuables, prosecutors said.

“Fences, people who sell stolen goods for profit, play a major role in the criminal theft rings that plague our city,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “The fact that thieves know they can easily sell their stolen goods to these fences incentives them to steal more and more. It is imperative that we do everything we can to undermine these sophisticated criminal networks and prevent on-going theft and property crime that deeply impacts city residents, businesses and visitors.”

When SFPD officers and district attorney investigators executed a search warrant inside Le’s home Thursday, they located numerous smart phones, tablets, and laptop computers. The electronic items had been stolen from victims of robberies, auto burglaries, and other thefts, according to the DA’s Office.

10+ cars with their windows smashed on Bay Street between Polk & Van Ness in San Francisco. Some ransacked. Some appear to be random breaks. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/O4D2ulzW78 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) February 8, 2023

Le was arraigned in court Tuesday. The judge denied granting bail because Le continued his criminal activities even with two other cases pending against him.

Le’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 31. If convicted of all charges, he will face more than 16 years in prison.

SFPD is continuing to investigate to determine if more property owners can be identified. If your device has been recently stolen, go to sanfranciscopolice.org and file an online report or go to your nearest police station to file a report in person.