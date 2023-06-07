A clean image of twelve donuts in a box, ready to take to the office meeting or breakfast with the family.

(KRON) — A donut shop in Novato was robbed on Monday, the Novato Police Department said. NPD said two suspects were involved in an altercation with an employee before taking cash from the register.

NPD learned of the incident at about 3:45 p.m. Officers responded to Great Donuts, located at 2011 Novato Boulevard in the Square Shopping Center, and found the store “in disarray.”

Witnesses told police that two people entered the shop, one of whom went behind the counter and got into the altercation with the employee. Police said a victim suffered a minor injury.

The male suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove off in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.

He was described by police as a white man in his 20s or 30s with brown hair. He was wearing a red flannel shirt and khaki pants.

His female accomplice was described as a woman in her 20s or 30s with blonde or light brown hair. She was wearing a black shirt, white shoes and had a large butterfly tattoo on her throat.

There was another robbery in Novato on June 2, in which a Chase Bank was robbed. Police say the two robberies are not believed to be connected.

Anyone with information about the donut shop robbery is asked to call (415) 897-4361.