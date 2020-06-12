Novato eases virus restrictions on businesses

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Starting today, you can shop inside stores in Novato including car dealerships.

Housekeeping and janitorial services can resume as well, as with health requirements set by Marin County health officials.

Stores should also provide curbside retail as well so customers don’t have to go inside if they don’t want to.

There can only be 50% occupancy in the retail space, allowing people to keep 6 feet of distance.

Businesses could establish customer time limits to keep the flow of traffic inside moving.

There also must be a barrier between the employee and customer during checkout, like Plexiglass partitions – as long as there is distance or a barrier.

Dressing rooms will remain closed, so you won’t be able to try on clothes.

Car dealerships get a whole other set of guidelines, including spacing within showroom tables and chairs.

Additionally, only one customer in a car will be allowed during test drives with the employee sitting in the opposite back seat. Both must wear face coverings.

As for housekeeping services, that must happen when the resident is not home.

Commercial properties cannot have anyone present inside the office during the cleaning.

