NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — Novato’s downtown street closure program known as Living Streets is being evaluated by city staff and the City Council will likely consider possible modifications and improvements to at its next meeting Tuesday.

Living Streets accommodates, for instance, the Downtown Novato Business Association’s First Fridays event, which began at 5 p.m.

Grant Avenue is closed between Machin and Reichert avenues for dining, live music, events and dancing.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, city staff will publish updates on any changes or modifications.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave., Novato.