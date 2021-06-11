Novato Fire District reports brush fire

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A fire has broken out in Woodacre on Friday.

The Novato Fire District sent an alert at 11 a.m. for a 2-3 acre fire on H Ranch.

The Mt. Burdell Cam (North Bay) 📸 shows a plume of smoke associated with a developing fire. #CaWx #Cafire pic.twitter.com/fR4kfoy2xh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 11, 2021

Marin County, Novato and Cal Fire units are on scene.

This story will be updated.