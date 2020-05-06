Novato High School announces in person graduation plans for 2020 class

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Novato High School became one of the first Bay Area high schools to announce in person graduation plans for the 2020 class.

Many assumed that high school graduations across campuses in the Bay Area were all cancelled but Novato High School announced that they plan to make theirs happen by any means necessary.

“We feel it’s very important to celebrate and recognize the students, and they’ve done an incredible job with remote learning at home with Google Classroom and Zoom. So it will be very nice to celebrate their accomplishments,” assistant principal Greg Fister said.

The graduation will take place at Novato High School at the football/lacrosse stadium on Friday, August 7th.

The ceremony will be from 5 to 6. There will also be a senior breakfast on Thursday, August 6th from 9 to 11.

“We are assembling a graduating committee. Throughout our district made up of middle school, elementary, and high school administrators, teachers, and students, to create a plan to encourage social distancing, while being able to recognize and celebrate our graduates,” Fister said.

Fister says the feedback in the community has been positive since the announcement.

“We have a really, wonderful, supportive, community at Novato High so the parents have done a great job and of course everyone wants to see their kids walk down the aisle and grab the diploma and get a picture with mom and dad and grandma and grandpa. So we are just going one day at a time to create celebration with our seniors” Fister said.

