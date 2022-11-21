NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD.

All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato High School girls basketball team had games scheduled tonight against Piner. Both the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 7:00 p.m. have been canceled as a result of the situation, according to an Instagram post from the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.