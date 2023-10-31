(KRON) – A man who allegedly lit a bush on fire has been arrested for unlawfully starting a fire by the Novato Police Department.

Novato police officers were alerted of a man lighting a bush on fire and were dispatched to the area of Redwood Boulevard around 12:34 p.m. on Oct. 28. The Novato Fire Migitation Ranger officers also responded to the scene.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the fire was extinguished. Officers made contact with 53-year-old Novato resident Cary Newman at the scene. Officers determined Newman utilized a self-made device that resembled a large bottle rocket that caused the fire.

Newman was booked into the Marin County Jail for unlawfully starting a fire, possession of controlled substances, and possession of illegally manufactured fireworks.