Image of Don Williams from the Novato Police Department.

(KRON) — The Novato Police Department announced Tuesday that a local man is missing.

Don Isaac Williams, 61, walked away from Novato Health Care, located at 1565 Hill Road, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. NPD does not know which direction he was traveling in.

Williams is about 5-foot-10, 165 pounds with a slender build, gray buzzed hair, blue eyes and no facial hair. Police said he has dementia.

Williams wearing a navy blue baseball cap with an American flag, a blue sweatshirt, and navy-colored pants.

Image from the Novato Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call NPD at (415) 897-1122.