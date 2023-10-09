(KRON) — Jim Naugle has been announced as the city of Novato’s thirteen Chief of Police. Naugle will begin the role Oct. 23.

“Jim’s proven record of accomplishment and leadership with Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office makes him an excellent match for the Novato Police Department and for our community,” said City Manager Adam McGill. “His depth of knowledge, measured style, and commitment to transparency will help ensure we maintain the high level of public safety standards that our community has come to expect.”

Chief Naugle began his career with the Novato Police Department in 1998. Naugle worked patrol and was a Defensive Tactics Instructor, DARE instructor, and Special Response Team member.

Since 2002, Chief Naugle has worked for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a Patrol Deputy, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and is currently second in command as the Assistant Sheriff, overseeing the Law Enforcement Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

Jim and his wife, Kim, have four sons, three attending college and one in high school, who they are very proud of. In his spare time, Naugle enjoys coaching high school sports in Petaluma and spending time with his family.

“I feel so fortunate to return to Novato after 22 years to lead the outstanding team of law enforcement professionals that make up our department,” said Chief Naugle. “As your Chief, I’m excited to get to know this community and look forward to finding opportunities to build partnerships that’ll enable our police team to provide the best possible public safety service. More than partnerships, I want to reach further into the community to those who don’t think about the police department on a daily basis and ensure we’re meeting the expectations of all our community members.”