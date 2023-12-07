(BCN) — Novato police are looking for a woman who was caught on video this week allegedly stealing packages in the city’s Hillside Park neighborhood. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted to a reported package theft at a residence on Laurelwood Drive.

According to the victim, the suspect stole several packages that had been on their doorstep. The suspect was seen on video surveillance. A photo also shows the woman holding some sort of aluminum dish. Police said that for now, this appears to be an isolated incident within a specific neighborhood.

Novato police said they welcome any assistance from the community with information related to the identification of the suspect.

