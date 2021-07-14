Novato police: 2 arrested in connection to stolen rental truck

NOVATO (BCN) – Novato police arrested a Texas man and a woman suspected of stealing a rental truck in Utah and driving it to California.

During a patrol Friday of the Novato Fair shopping center — an area that has experienced recent property crimes — officers found a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen and came across a two people nearby who had the truck’s keys in their possession.

Police arrested 38-year-old Ricky Williams and 45-year-old Melissa Williams, both of Kaufman, Texas, on suspicion of two offenses, possessing a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit a crime, and booked them into Marin County Jail.

Police said the pair rented the truck for a day in Utah and then drove it to California.

