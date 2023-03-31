A shelter-in-place order issued by the Novato Police Department in response to police activity has been lifted, according to a tweet from the department. Earlier on Friday morning, Sunset Parkway was closed between Shon Drive and Midway Boulevard due to a police operation in the 700 block of Sunset Parkway, police said.

Residents in the 700 blocks of Sunset Parkway and Shevelin Road had been asked to remain indoors. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted and the operation has concluded, according to police.

“This is an isolated situation and there is no danger to the public or local schools,” police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.