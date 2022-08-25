HORIZONTAL – Handcuffs for stories with crime or police arrests as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/BortN66)

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Novato arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property Friday, the department announced. Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Roblar Drive after getting a report of a possible burglary in progress.

The caller said a man could be seen hopping a fence and taking items from storage buildings on the property. Police believed that the man was still hiding in the area, so they set up a perimeter and conducted a search of the area.

Allen David Morgan, 48, was detained near the end of Pamaron Way, police said. Police say that a second business on Commercial Boulevard had also been recently burglarized and allege that Morgan was in possession of property that was stolen from both locations.

Morgan was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.