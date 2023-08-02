(KRON) — On Wednesday the Novato Police Department released home surveillance images of two burglars dressed in unique clothing. Police said the duo broke into two homes on July 15, and investigators are still trying to identify the burglars.
“The suspects in the photos pried open the front doors to the residences to gain entry. They stole valuable items and then left on foot. The two suspects were seen on video surveillance and one of photos shows the man’s arm with a distinct tattoo on his left bicep area,” NPD wrote.
Novato police are asking for the public’s help to identify the men.
Novato police also released tips for improving home security and preventing burglaries:
- Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in.
- Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave your home.
- Leave lights on when you go out.
- Keep your garage door closed and locked.
- Sliding glass doors are vulnerable. Special locks are available for better security.
- Alarm systems and video cameras are excellent for home security. It provides peace of mind to homeowners, especially while on vacation.