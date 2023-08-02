(KRON) — On Wednesday the Novato Police Department released home surveillance images of two burglars dressed in unique clothing. Police said the duo broke into two homes on July 15, and investigators are still trying to identify the burglars.

“The suspects in the photos pried open the front doors to the residences to gain entry. They stole valuable items and then left on foot. The two suspects were seen on video surveillance and one of photos shows the man’s arm with a distinct tattoo on his left bicep area,” NPD wrote.

Novato police are asking for the public’s help to identify the men.

(Image via NPD)

(Image courtesy NPD)

(Image courtesy NPD)

Novato police also released tips for improving home security and preventing burglaries: