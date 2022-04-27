NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank on Saturday. The robbery happened at JP Morgan Chase, located at 402 Ignacio Boulevard.

The suspect entered the bank around 1:00 p.m. and passed a note to the teller describing his intentions to rob the bank, police said. He was given cash and left the bank, running westbound.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 25-35 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and six feet and weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black mask, black long-sleeve shirt with a checkerboard, dark blue jeans, and red and black Nike sneakers. Police released three photos of the man.





Images from the Novato Police Department.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-4361.