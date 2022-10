Image of Jeffrey Childre from the Novato Police Department.

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police said 58-year-old Jeffrey Childre may be headed toward Humbolt County.

Police described Childre as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with green eyes, a bald head, a long beard and tattoos on both arms. Childre is wheelchair-bound.

Childre was last seen wearing a red hat, white shirt and dark pants. Police did not say when he was last seen.

Anyone with information that might help locate Childre is asked to call 911.