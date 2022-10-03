Image of Richard Joseph Ebert from the Novato Police Department.

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Monday, it said in a Nixle alert. Richard Joseph Ebert, 85, was last seen walking away from his residence.

Ebert was last spotted around 1:00 p.m. walking on Eucalyptus Avenue towards Novato Boulevard. Police said he has dementia.

He is about 5-foot-8 with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with knowledge of Ebert’s whereabouts is asking to call Novato police at 415-897-4361.