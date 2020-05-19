Novato police search for suspicious man who told children he would bring them home

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Novato are searching for a suspicious man who approached children Sunday and told them that he would take them home.

Around 11:20 a.m., police say the man was in his car in the area of the 700 block of Sutro Avenue when he approached the kids.

The children told authorities that he stopped them in front of a home on Sutro Avenue and said the he ‘recently spoke with their mother, who told the suspect to bring them home.’

Police say the children fled and got help from a neighbor.

Officials describe the suspect as a thin man in his 50s, with a white beard, white curly hair, and was wearing sunglasses and a grey shirt.

The children told police that he was driving a white or gray colored older model sedan and did not get out of the car.

Exact vehicle information, including a license plate number, have not been obtained at this time.

Officers searched the area and checked for surveillance footage but were unable to track a suspect down.

Police are asking neighbors in the surrounding areas to review video from ‘Ring’ systems to assist in an investigation.

As information was shared on social media, another resident reported their child may have seen the same man in a similar vehicle on Saturday in the area of Oak Crest Court and Redwood Boulevard.

The Novato Police Department asks for your assistance in the investigation and ask for witnesses who may have more information.

No other details have been released at this time.

