NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department said Monday that it is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that happened Friday night. NPD requested public assistance in finding the people involved.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn at 7600 Redwood Boulevard. According to police, surveillance video shows one suspect verbally confront the victim before the two got into a fight. After that, a second suspect shot the victim. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injured.

The first suspect was described by police as a Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on the sleeves. The second suspect was also described as a Hispanic male. Video showed him wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a white logo. A third suspect drove the vehicle that left the scene. Police described her as Hispanic female wearing a white sweatshirt.



Images from the Novato Police Department.

All three suspects are believed to be between the ages of 17-20. The suspect vehicle is a dark blue, newer model Hyundai Elantra or Nissan Altima.

Before the shooting, the first suspect initiated a similar verbal altercation with another person walking near the hotel. NPD believes these incidents are gang-related.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Novato police at (415) 897-4361.