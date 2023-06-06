(KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Friday. NPD provided images of the suspect in a Nixle alert Tuesday.

Police said the robbery happened at Chase Bank, located at 402 Ignacio Boulevard at about 2 p.m. The man allegedly entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash.

The teller provided the man with an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect left the bank. Police said nobody was injured and there was no sign of a gun.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s with a muscular build. He is believed to be about 6 feet fall and 225 pounds. He was last seen going westbound in Pacheco Plaza, which is the shopping center where the bank is located.

View surveillance images of the suspect below.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call (415) 897-4361 or email police@novato.org and reference Case NP23-2056.